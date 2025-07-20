Company Directory
Forma
Forma Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Taiwan at Forma ranges from NT$1.2M to NT$1.65M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Forma's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.3M - NT$1.55M
Taiwan
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.2MNT$1.3MNT$1.55MNT$1.65M
Common Range
Possible Range

NT$4.99M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Forma, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Forma in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,648,629. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forma for the Business Analyst role in Taiwan is NT$1,204,216.

Other Resources