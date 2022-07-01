Company Directory
Forma
Forma Salaries

Forma's salary ranges from $45,770 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Taiwan at the low-end to $231,150 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forma. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $182K
Business Analyst
$45.8K
Graphic Designer
$48.2K
Product Designer
$219K
Product Manager
$161K
Sales
$90.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$231K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Forma, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Forma is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forma is $161,202.

