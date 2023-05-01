Company Directory
FORMA Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about FORMA Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Forma Therapeutics Holdings is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates include FT-4202 for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, FT-7051 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Olutasidenib for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, and FT-8225 for liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibition. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

    http://www.formatherapeutics.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    189
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for FORMA Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • Coinbase
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources