Forma Therapeutics Holdings is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates include FT-4202 for sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, FT-7051 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Olutasidenib for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, and FT-8225 for liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibition. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.