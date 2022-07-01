← Company Directory
Form Energy
Form Energy Salaries

Form Energy's salary ranges from $113,430 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $204,015 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Form Energy. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Controls Engineer
$181K
Hardware Engineer
$203K
Mechanical Engineer
$113K

Project Manager
$133K
Software Engineer
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$203K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Form Energy is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,015. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Form Energy is $180,900.

