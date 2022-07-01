← Company Directory
FORM
    • About

    FORM powers the world’s 2 billion mobile workers as they change companies and industries for good, with mobile technology that improves execution from the frontline. FORM activates and connects teams in the field – with leaders, missions, and each other – so they can deliver success in the enterprise. The FORM field execution platform serves as a digital assistant for frontline teams by guiding daily tasks, streamlining data collection, facilitating real-time communication, and providing leaders with real-time intelligence to drive faster actions and better decisions. FORM offers the world’s only integrated task management and image recognition platform and enables smart audits on more display types than any solution in the market, plus industry-leading field communications and photo reporting capabilities. FORM solutions have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies around the world.

    form.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    360
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

