Forge Salaries

Forge's salary ranges from $4,385 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $213,180 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forge. Last updated: 7/11/2025

Software Engineer
Median $148K
Business Operations
$106K
Human Resources
$4.4K
Marketing
$213K
Recruiter
$199K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Forge is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,180. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forge is $148,000.

