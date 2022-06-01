← Company Directory
Foresight Mental Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Foresight Mental Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Foresight Mental Health is transforming mental healthcare by leveraging cutting-edge science and technology while remaining affordable and accessible.Care at Foresight begins with building a member profile based on the patient's genetic profile, comprehensive symptom profile, brain-chemical balance estimates, mental health history, family history, lifestyle, and many other factors. With the member profile, the Foresight Platform analyzes hundreds of thousands of pages of clinical research to assist our doctors in accurately and quickly identifying the optimal treatment for the patient.Weekly surveys via our patient portal keep the patient's symptom profile constantly up to date. Practice-issued wearable devices continuously monitor sleep, exercise, stress, anxiety, mood, and other key factors of mental health. Based on the patient's status, treatment plans are updated.At Foresight, we are committed to leveraging technology to improve mental healthcare.

    foresightmentalhealth.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    510
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Foresight Mental Health

    Related Companies

    • Juniper Square
    • A Cloud Guru
    • Ultimate Software
    • Esri
    • Fetch Rewards
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources