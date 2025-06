Food Bank For New York City is the largest hunger-relief organization in the city, providing approximately 80 million free meals per year to nearly 1.4 million New Yorkers in need. They employ a multifaceted approach to help low-income New Yorkers overcome their circumstances and achieve greater independence, including distribution programs, a network of over 1,000 member agencies and schools, policy development, and research. To learn more or help, visit foodbanknyc.org.