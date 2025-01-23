← Company Directory
Fonds de solidaritÃ© FTQ
Fonds de solidaritÃ© FTQ Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Canada at Fonds de solidaritÃ© FTQ ranges from CA$143K to CA$195K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fonds de solidaritÃ© FTQ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$153K - CA$185K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$143KCA$153KCA$185KCA$195K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fonds de solidarité FTQ?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Fonds de solidaritÃ© FTQ in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$195,231. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fonds de solidaritÃ© FTQ for the Solution Architect role in Canada is CA$143,057.

