Foghorn Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. It uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. The company is developing small molecule inhibitors and protein degraders for the treatment of various cancers, including metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It has collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and Loxo Oncology to create novel oncology medicines.