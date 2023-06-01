← Company Directory
Foghorn Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Foghorn Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Foghorn Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. It uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system. The company is developing small molecule inhibitors and protein degraders for the treatment of various cancers, including metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. It has collaborations with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and Loxo Oncology to create novel oncology medicines.

    http://foghorntx.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    119
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Foghorn Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • LinkedIn
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources