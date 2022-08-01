← Company Directory
Focal Systems
Focal Systems Salaries

Focal Systems's salary ranges from $95,739 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Canada at the low-end to $204,000 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Focal Systems. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$103K
Mechanical Engineer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$204K
Recruiter
$95.7K
Software Engineer
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Focal Systems is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Focal Systems is $102,510.

