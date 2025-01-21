← Company Directory
FNZ
FNZ Sales Engineer Salaries

The average Sales Engineer total compensation in Canada at FNZ ranges from CA$124K to CA$180K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FNZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CA$141K - CA$164K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
CA$124KCA$141KCA$164KCA$180K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at FNZ?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at FNZ in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$180,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FNZ for the Sales Engineer role in Canada is CA$124,223.

Other Resources