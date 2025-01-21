← Company Directory
FNZ
  Salaries
  Business Analyst

  All Business Analyst Salaries

FNZ Business Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FNZ's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CZK 107K - CZK 125K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
CZK 94.6KCZK 107KCZK 125KCZK 137K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at FNZ?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at FNZ in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 137,254. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FNZ for the Business Analyst role in Czech Republic is CZK 94,578.

