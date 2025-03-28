← Company Directory
FNB
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

FNB Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in South Africa package at FNB totals ZAR 470K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FNB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
FNB
Software Engineer
Cape Town, WC, South Africa
Total per year
ZAR 470K
Level
D2
Base
ZAR 470K
Stock (/yr)
ZAR 0
Bonus
ZAR 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at FNB?

ZAR 2.82M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at FNB in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 1,476,084. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FNB for the Software Engineer role in South Africa is ZAR 469,956.

Other Resources