FM Global
FM Global Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at FM Global totals $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FM Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
FM Global
Senior Data Scientist
Johnston, RI
Total per year
$165K
Level
L4
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at FM Global?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at FM Global in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FM Global for the Data Scientist role in United States is $160,000.

