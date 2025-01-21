← Company Directory
Flywire
Flywire Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Spain at Flywire ranges from €28.9K to €41K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flywire's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

€32.7K - €37.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
€28.9K€32.7K€37.2K€41K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Flywire?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Flywire in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €41,019. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flywire for the Accountant role in Spain is €28,853.

