Flyreel
    About

    Flyreel is an insurtech startup that helps simplify the insurance process for both carriers and policyholders. We are fueled by a passion for using the best of today's technology to build solutions that protect people and the things that matter most to them. How do we do this? We have created a groundbreaking self-service property inspection tool that has made the home inspection process safer in the pandemic and seamless overall! Our team is diligent, transparent, honest and passionate about what we do. We put our customers first, and are relentless about our mission and focus to deliver the best experience possible to those that trust us with their business, and the people that they serve.

    flyreel.co
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

