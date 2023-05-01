← Company Directory
Fly Zipline
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Fly Zipline Salaries

Fly Zipline's salary ranges from $103,480 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $274,005 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fly Zipline. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $220K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $149K
Aerospace Engineer
$177K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Data Analyst
$103K
Hardware Engineer
$274K
Product Designer
$186K
Project Manager
$211K
Recruiter
$214K
Software Engineering Manager
$255K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fly Zipline, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fly Zipline is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $274,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fly Zipline is $210,940.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fly Zipline

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources