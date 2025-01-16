← Company Directory
Flutterwave
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Flutterwave Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Nigeria at Flutterwave ranges from NGN 8M to NGN 10.95M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flutterwave's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 8.66M - NGN 10.28M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 8MNGN 8.66MNGN 10.28MNGN 10.95M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at Flutterwave to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve NGN 47.6M+ (sometimes NGN 476M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Flutterwave?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Flutterwave in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 10,947,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flutterwave for the Software Engineer role in Nigeria is NGN 7,996,797.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Flutterwave

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources