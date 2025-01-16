← Company Directory
Flutterwave
  Salaries
  Sales

  All Sales Salaries

Flutterwave Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in Nigeria at Flutterwave ranges from NGN 4.72M to NGN 6.61M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flutterwave's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

NGN 5.11M - NGN 5.95M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NGN 4.72MNGN 5.11MNGN 5.95MNGN 6.61M
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Flutterwave?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Flutterwave in Nigeria sits at a yearly total compensation of NGN 6,613,512. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flutterwave for the Sales role in Nigeria is NGN 4,723,937.

