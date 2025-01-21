← Company Directory
Flow Traders
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Greater Amsterdam Area

Flow Traders Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Amsterdam Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Amsterdam Area package at Flow Traders totals €95.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flow Traders's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Flow Traders
Software Engineer
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€95.8K
Level
L4
Base
€95.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€16.8
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Flow Traders?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Flow Traders in Greater Amsterdam Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €143,721. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flow Traders for the Backend Software Engineer role in Greater Amsterdam Area is €80,297.

