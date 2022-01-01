← Company Directory
Flock Safety
Flock Safety Salaries

Flock Safety's salary ranges from $73,630 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer at the low-end to $210,322 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flock Safety. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $194K
Product Manager
Median $210K
Civil Engineer
$73.6K
Data Scientist
$163K
Mechanical Engineer
$147K
Technical Program Manager
$134K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
ISO

At Flock Safety, ISOs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flock Safety is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $210,322. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flock Safety is $154,855.

