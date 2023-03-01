← Company Directory
Flo Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Flo Health Salaries

Flo Health's salary ranges from $50,168 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Lithuania at the low-end to $172,003 for a Human Resources in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flo Health. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $111K

Backend Software Engineer

Human Resources
$172K
Product Designer
$76.8K
Product Manager
$116K
Project Manager
$54.3K
Recruiter
$50.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$92.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$121K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flo Health is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,003. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flo Health is $101,643.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Flo Health

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • Snap
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources