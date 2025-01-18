Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Flipkart ranges from ₹2.59M per year for SDE 1 to ₹6.32M per year for SDE 3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹7.31M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flipkart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE 1
₹2.59M
₹2.03M
₹311K
₹253K
SDE 2
₹4.4M
₹3.59M
₹647K
₹156K
SDE 3
₹6.32M
₹4.19M
₹1.51M
₹622K
SDE 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Flipkart, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)