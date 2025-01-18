← Company Directory
Flipkart
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Flipkart Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Flipkart ranges from ₹2.59M per year for SDE 1 to ₹6.32M per year for SDE 3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹7.31M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flipkart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE 1
(Entry Level)
₹2.59M
₹2.03M
₹311K
₹253K
SDE 2
₹4.4M
₹3.59M
₹647K
₹156K
SDE 3
₹6.32M
₹4.19M
₹1.51M
₹622K
SDE 4
Tech Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flipkart, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Flipkart in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹21,984,199. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flipkart for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹5,159,567.

