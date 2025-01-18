Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at Flipkart ranges from ₹2.36M per year for SDE 1 to ₹10.8M per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.96M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flipkart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
SDE 1
₹2.36M
₹2.1M
₹142K
₹116K
SDE 2
₹3.6M
₹2.94M
₹414K
₹245K
SDE 3
₹5.46M
₹4.33M
₹838K
₹293K
SDE 4
₹7.42M
₹5.5M
₹1.34M
₹571K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Flipkart, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)