Flipkart
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

  • Greater Bengaluru

Flipkart Product Manager Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Product Manager compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Flipkart ranges from ₹3.31M per year for Product Manager I to ₹11.83M per year for Group Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹5.2M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flipkart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Associate Product Manager II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Manager I
₹3.31M
₹2.93M
₹176K
₹204K
Product Manager II
₹5.8M
₹4.3M
₹1.26M
₹239K
View 5 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Flipkart, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Flipkart in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹11,831,771. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flipkart for the Product Manager role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹4,532,435.

