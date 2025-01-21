← Company Directory
Flip
  • Salaries
  • Regulatory Affairs

  • All Regulatory Affairs Salaries

Flip Regulatory Affairs Salaries

The average Regulatory Affairs total compensation in United States at Flip ranges from $32.4K to $47.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flip's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$37.2K - $42.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$32.4K$37.2K$42.4K$47.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Flip?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Regulatory Affairs at Flip in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $47,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flip for the Regulatory Affairs role in United States is $32,400.

