Flint Rehab
    FlintRehab is a company founded in 2011 that specializes in restorative neurorehabilitation technologies. They aim to revolutionize stroke recovery by creating innovative rehabilitation tools based on clinical research and gamification. Their popular products, FitMi, MusicGlove, and MiGo, have helped numerous individuals regain mobility and a positive outlook on life. In addition to their products, FlintRehab offers educational resources and community support to inspire survivors to rebuild a fulfilling life. Learn more at https://www.flintrehab.com/.

    flintrehab.com
    2011
    31
    $1M-$10M
