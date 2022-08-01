Flieber is democratizing supply-chain operations for marketplace sellers, so that anyone can not only sell products online, but also have efficient operations that allow for a lower investment and higher margins.Marketplaces have given everyone access to a revolutionary sales platform. And Amazon has taken it to the next level through the addition of a state-of-the-art fulfillment network. Everything from the moment that the product is available in inventory to the moment that it is delivered to the final client runs smoothly, with robots and other breakthrough technologies supporting every action.The problem is that everything outside of Amazon is antiquated, disconnected, and not technological. Companies are trying to solve specific problems, such as freight-forwarding, trucking, and fulfillment. But the end-to-end supply-chain continues to be disconnected. Until now. Flieber's process connects suppliers, inspection companies, freight forwarders, trucking companies, 3PLs, and online marketplaces. Our system adds intelligence and gives full visibility from purchase to inventory. And our team coordinates the activities and follows closely every step of the way. We do the hard work so that our clients have the time to focus on what really matters: growing their companies.Flieber is a Silicon Valley-based startup created by an experienced team. Let's start Fliebing!