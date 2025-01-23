← Company Directory
Flex
Flex Sales Salaries

The average Sales total compensation in China at Flex ranges from CN¥928K to CN¥1.27M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

CN¥993K - CN¥1.2M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
CN¥928KCN¥993KCN¥1.2MCN¥1.27M
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Flex in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥1,266,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flex for the Sales role in China is CN¥927,945.

