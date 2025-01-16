← Company Directory
Fleek
Fleek Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Argentina at Fleek ranges from ARS 73.36M to ARS 104.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fleek's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 83.08M - ARS 94.58M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 73.36MARS 83.08MARS 94.58MARS 104.3M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fleek?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Fleek in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 104,297,746. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fleek for the Software Engineer role in Argentina is ARS 73,361,974.

