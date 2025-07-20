Company Directory
Flagship Pioneering
Flagship Pioneering Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Flagship Pioneering totals $234K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flagship Pioneering's total compensation packages.

Median Package
Flagship Pioneering
Principal Machine Learning Scientist
Cambridge, MA
Total per year
$234K
Level
Principal Scientist
Base
$195K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$39K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Flagship Pioneering?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

Den høyest betalende lønnspakken rapportert for en Data Scientist hos Flagship Pioneering in United States ligger på en årlig total kompensasjon på $284,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Flagship Pioneering for Data Scientist-rollen in United States er $186,000.

