← Company Directory
Fixie
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Fixie Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Colombia at Fixie ranges from COP 433.41M to COP 618.4M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fixie's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

COP 496.83M - COP 581.4M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
COP 433.41MCOP 496.83MCOP 581.4MCOP 618.4M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Manager submissions at Fixie to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve COP 123.78M+ (sometimes COP 1.24B+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Fixie?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Fixie in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 618,398,616. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fixie for the Product Manager role in Colombia is COP 433,407,577.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Fixie

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Dropbox
  • Databricks
  • Pinterest
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources