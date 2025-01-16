← Company Directory
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The average Mechanical Engineer total compensation in New Zealand at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ranges from NZ$65.6K to NZ$95.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$75.3K - NZ$85.8K
New Zealand
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$65.6KNZ$75.3KNZ$85.8KNZ$95.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$95,548. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fisher & Paykel Healthcare for the Mechanical Engineer role in New Zealand is NZ$65,588.

