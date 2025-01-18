← Company Directory
Fiserv
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United States

Fiserv Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Fiserv ranges from $89K per year for L1 to $136K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Fiserv's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$89K
$85.9K
$1.6K
$1.5K
L2
Software Engineer 2
$121K
$110K
$7K
$4.7K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$120K
$112K
$3.7K
$3.8K
L4
Staff Engineer
$136K
$116K
$1.2K
$19.1K
View 2 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Fiserv, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Fiserv in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $215,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fiserv for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $110,000.

