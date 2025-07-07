Company Directory
FiscalNote
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

FiscalNote Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at FiscalNote totals $175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FiscalNote's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
FiscalNote
Software Engineering Manager
Washington, DC
Total per year
$175K
Level
M2
Base
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years exp
12 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at FiscalNote in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FiscalNote for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $170,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FiscalNote

Related Companies

  • REI Systems
  • GlobalLogic
  • Acumen Solutions
  • CNET Global Solutions
  • Edifecs
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources