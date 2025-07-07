The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at FiscalNote totals $175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FiscalNote's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/7/2025
What is the highest Software Engineering Manager salary at FiscalNote in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at FiscalNote in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do FiscalNote Software Engineering Manager employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at FiscalNote for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $170,000.