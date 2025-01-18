Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at FIS ranges from $80.8K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $136K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $86.5K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FIS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$80.8K
$80.8K
$0
$56
Software Engineer 2
$91.7K
$91.7K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$136K
$0
$0
Specialist Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
