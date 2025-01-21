Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at FIS ranges from ₹824K per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹1.64M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.4M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FIS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹824K
₹782K
₹0
₹42.2K
Software Engineer 2
₹1.5M
₹1.43M
₹0
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.64M
₹1.57M
₹67.7K
₹0
Specialist Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
