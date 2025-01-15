← Company Directory
FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential Salaries

FirstService Residential's salary ranges from $17,910 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $57,486 for a Administrative Assistant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FirstService Residential. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Administrative Assistant
$57.5K
Customer Service
$17.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.2K
The highest paying role reported at FirstService Residential is Administrative Assistant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $57,486. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FirstService Residential is $48,240.

