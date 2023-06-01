← Company Directory
Firstbase
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Firstbase Salaries

Firstbase's salary ranges from $81,601 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $171,500 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Firstbase. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$103K
Product Designer
$144K
Product Manager
$172K
Software Engineer
$81.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Firstbase is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $171,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Firstbase is $123,588.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Firstbase

Related Companies

  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Facebook
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources