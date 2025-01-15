← Company Directory
First Source
First Source Salaries

First Source's salary ranges from $17,572 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $52,894 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of First Source. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$17.6K
Data Science Manager
$49.7K
Management Consultant
$52.9K
Software Engineer
$32.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at First Source is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $52,894. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at First Source is $40,953.

