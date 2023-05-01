First Mid Bancshares is a financial holding company that offers community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It provides various deposit and loan products, wealth management services, employee benefit services, and insurance products. The company operates through a network of 52 banking centers in Illinois and 14 offices in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. It was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.