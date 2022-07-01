← Company Directory
First Media
Top Insights
    First Media is a leading social media publishing and marketing company, at the intersection of content and commerce and driving the shoppable content revolution, with more than 200 employees, 180 million fans, and 1.5 billion monthly views. First Media’s Performance Marketing division is one of the fastest-growing full-service Direct Response agencies. Our production team is a powerhouse of relatable video content for a modern-day opt-in viewer, specializing in new and iterative DR video ads that drive massive scale for our partners. We provide our clients with customized digital storytelling production in a packaged approach that is narrative, data-driven, and beautifully executed, all leveraged with the most innovative AI-driven algorithms and tools. With our triple-threat experts in digital publishing, adtech and performance, we’re uniquely positioned in today’s marketplace.

    https://first.media
    2004
    240
    $10M-$50M
