First Foundation Inc. is a US-based company that offers personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management, and provides a range of bank deposit and loan products, as well as specialized services such as trust services, internet and mobile banking, and insurance brokerage services. The company also offers investment management and financial planning services, treasury management services, and advisory services in estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues. It operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii.