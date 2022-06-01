← Company Directory
First Citizens Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company

First Citizens Bank Salaries

First Citizens Bank's salary ranges from $156,500 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $259,290 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of First Citizens Bank. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $157K
Data Scientist
$171K
Financial Analyst
$230K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Information Technologist (IT)
$167K
Product Designer
$176K
Software Engineering Manager
$259K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at First Citizens Bank is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $259,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at First Citizens Bank is $173,363.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for First Citizens Bank

Related Companies

  • Google
  • SoFi
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources