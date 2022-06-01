For more than 100 years, Raleigh, N.C. -headquartered First Citizens Bank has helped customers do more with the money they earn, save and invest. Along the way, we’ve built our company on such timeless values as integrity, hard work and taking the long-term view.In 1898, First Citizens began as the Bank of Smithfield in Johnston County, N.C. From a single office, First Citizens has grown to more than 550 branches in 19 states. First Citizens today is a full-service banking institution with more than 6,500 employees. Our parent company, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), has more than $35 billion in assets. First Citizens is now the country’s largest family-controlled bank, with a record of stable leadership few institutions can rival.First Citizens offers:• Traditional banking services.• Essential business and professional services.• Wealth management capabilities.• Hundreds of branches and ATMs, a full-service telephone bank and sophisticated online and mobile banking offerings.For over 120 years, customers have trusted First Citizens with their money and their futures. And that’s a trust we’ve always taken seriously. For every First Citizens customer, now and in the future, we make a simple promise: We will always live and work by the values that have distinguished First Citizens since the day we opened our doors.Forever First is our commitment to the people, businesses and communities who rely on us to be the best bank we can be. As we say, “Money isn’t everything. But so much depends on what you do with your money.” First Citizens Bank. Forever First®.