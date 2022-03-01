← Company Directory
FireHydrant
FireHydrant Salaries

FireHydrant's salary ranges from $201,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $216,075 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Product Designer
$201K
Software Engineer
$216K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FireHydrant is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FireHydrant is $208,538.

Other Resources