Firehawk Aerospace
Firehawk Aerospace Salaries

Firehawk Aerospace's median salary is $78,400 for a Mechanical Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Firehawk Aerospace. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Mechanical Engineer
$78.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Firehawk Aerospace is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $78,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Firehawk Aerospace is $78,400.

