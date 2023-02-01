← Company Directory
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace Salaries

Firefly Aerospace's salary ranges from $90,160 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $134,670 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Firefly Aerospace. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Aerospace Engineer
$95.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$107K
Product Designer
$90.2K

Recruiter
$111K
Software Engineer
$113K
Software Engineering Manager
$135K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Firefly Aerospace is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Firefly Aerospace is $109,105.

Other Resources